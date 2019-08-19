Colts' Charcandrick West: Joining Colts
West signed with the Colts on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Colts will add some veteran depth after losing Spencer Ware (ankle) and D'Onta Foreman (undisclosed) to injuries. West doesn't offer much juice as a runner, but his experience and pass-game skills could allow him to push Jordan Wilkins (foot) and Jonathan Williams (rib) for the No. 3 job. For all their backfield injuries the past few weeks, the Colts at least have managed to keep the important players (Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines) healthy.
