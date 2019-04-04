Charcandrick West: Works out for Raiders

West had a tryout with the Raiders on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Raiders brought in a pair of veteran backs (West and Robert Turbin) for an audition, looking to fill out the backfield ahead of the offseason program. West himself is coming off a campaign in which he was released by the Chiefs in August, spent one preseason game with the Jets before being a roster casualty on cut-down day, and returned to the Chiefs after Kareem Hunt was jettisoned. If West impresses Oakland's brass enough to earn a contract, he may have a difficult time landing on the final 53-man roster with Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington all in the fold.

