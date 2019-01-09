Chiefs' Eric Berry: No practice Wednesday
Berry (heel) did not practice Wednesday.
After practicing on a limited basis Tuesday, Berry did not participate during Wednesday's session. It's conceivable that the veteran's absence was simply due to a rest day, but his status for Saturday's divisional-round tilt against the Colts is murky at best. Thursday's injury report will shed some light on Berry's chances of suiting up.
