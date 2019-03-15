Eric Berry: Hopeful for 2019
Berry (heel) was told he should be able to play in 2019 with the ankle condition that sidelined him last year, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Berry visited a renowned foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, in Green Bay after the season. After a thorough examination, the defensive back was told he will not require surgery and this vague injury should be something he can play through. Garafolo noted that the new treatment plan Anderson devised is supposed to maintain Berry's condition better than last season, when the three-time Pro-Bowler appeared in just two games while constantly being listed as "day-to-day" on the injury report. When he can show teams he's on the right track, Berry is expected to garner "significant immediate interest" on the open market.
