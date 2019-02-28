Chiefs' Eric Berry: Surgery not necessary

Berry won't need additional surgery for his heel injury and plans to participate in all offseason activities, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Following the Chiefs' exit from the playoffs it was initially reported Berry may need surgery to address linger heel pain, but general manager Brett Veach said early this month he did not aggravate the injury. The veteran safety played in only three games this season -- including playoffs -- due to the heel issue, so the fact no further procedures are planned is a step in the right direction.