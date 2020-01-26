Eric Berry: Trending toward return

Berry said Sunday that he plans to play in the NFL next season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Per Garafolo, Berry had a few opportunities to play this past season, but turned them down in order to get healthier mentally and physically. It was a tough 2019 for the veteran, as he was cut by Kansas City in the offseason and battled a heal issue. It's still not clear how much of a market there will be for the 31-year-old who's played just three games in the past two seasons.