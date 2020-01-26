Eric Berry: Trending toward return
Berry said Sunday that he plans to play in the NFL next season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Per Garafolo, Berry had a few opportunities to play this past season, but turned them down in order to get healthier mentally and physically. It was a tough 2019 for the veteran, as he was cut by Kansas City in the offseason and battled a heal issue. It's still not clear how much of a market there will be for the 31-year-old who's played just three games in the past two seasons.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...