Pacheco has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to suit up versus Cincinnati on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In addition to suffering a concussion Christmas Day against Las Vegas, Pacheco has also been dealing with a shoulder injury, and he still has a 'questionable' tag for Sunday's game against the Bengals. However, having passed through the league's five-step concussion protocol, the second-year running back is likely to suit up in the Week 17 AFC clash as Kansas City looks to get back on track after losing three of their past four contests. Pacheco's expected ability to play stabilizes a Chiefs backfield that could be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is questionable Sunday with an illness, and that recently lost Jerick McKinnon for the remainder of the regular season due to a groin injury.