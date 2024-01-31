Pacheco (toe/ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

The Chiefs didn't actually practice three days after beating Baltimore to advance to the Super Bowl. Pacheco took 28 touches in the AFC Championship Game and didn't appear to aggravate either of his injuries, so he should be fine for the Super Bowl against San Francisco next Sunday. He'll likely continue to dominate the snaps and touches out of the Kansas City backfield.