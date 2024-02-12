Pacheco rushed the ball 18 times for 59 yards in Sunday's 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers. He added six receptions on six targets for 33 yards.

Pacheco had a rough day on the ground, with his worst moment coming early in the second quarter when he lost a fumble at the 49ers' nine-yard line. He did manage a better performance as a receiver, including two receptions on the Chiefs' game-winning drive in overtime. Though it was an underwhelming performance in the Super Bowl, Pacheco proved capable of handling a workhorse role throughout the 2023 regular season, as he tallied career-high marks in both carries (205) and receptions (44) across 14 games. The Chiefs may add to the backfield this offseason, but Pacheco should keep a significant role in the offense in 2024.