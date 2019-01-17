Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Duvernay-Tardif was activated off injured reserve Tuesday and limited in practice Wednesday, but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, the 27-year-old has a shot at suiting up for this weekend's AFC Championship Game matchup against the Patriots. Andrew Wylie has filled in at right guard for the last 11 games, and it remains to be seen who'll draw the start Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories