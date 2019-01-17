Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Practices in full
Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Duvernay-Tardif was activated off injured reserve Tuesday and limited in practice Wednesday, but appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, the 27-year-old has a shot at suiting up for this weekend's AFC Championship Game matchup against the Patriots. Andrew Wylie has filled in at right guard for the last 11 games, and it remains to be seen who'll draw the start Sunday.
More News
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Activated off IR•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Not ready to return•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Could return from IR•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Expected to lose cast•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...