Bell led Kansas City's backfield with 11 carries for 40 yards and two receptions (three targets) for 15 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over Denver.

Usual starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire came down with a stomach bug late in the week, though he was listed as active prior to kickoff Sunday. That move appeared to be a strategic one, as the rookie standout did not receive a touch all evening, opening the door for Bell to take over as the starter for the first time with his new club. The former All-Pro was unable to take advantage of the opportunity, posting pedestrian numbers in a contest that was much closer that it should have been on paper. It is currently unclear if CEH will be able to suit up against the Dolphins, but the fact that he was healthy enough to even be teased as active bodes well for his chances. If he is unable to go for whatever reason, Bell would be in line to earn another start with the Chiefs' explosive offense.