Moore is expected to begin the 2020 season as the Chiefs' No. 3 quarterback, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Moore arrived in Kansas City late last preseason when nominal backup Chad Henne suffered a severe ankle injury. After Patrick Mahomes sustained a dislocated kneecap Week 7, Moore directed the offense for most of that game and two others, completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 659 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. With Henne back to health, coach Andy Reid named him the No. 2 QB on Sunday, leaving Moore or potentially Jordan Ta'amu as the third option on the depth chart in the coming campaign.