Matt Moore: Heads back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moore reverted back to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Moore was promoted to the active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Buccaneers, but he didn't take a snap. He hasn't appeared in a game since the 2019 campaign.
