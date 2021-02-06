site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-matt-moore-moves-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Matt Moore: Moves to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Chiefs elevated Moore from the practice squad Saturday.
The Chiefs will carry five quarterbacks on their active roster ahead of their Super Bowl matchup with the Buccaneers. Moore has not taken a snap with the Chiefs this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete to win the $1,000,000 jackpot & more cash prizes on Sunday.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read