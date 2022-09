Bolton registered nine tackles (six solo), one of which was for a loss, and two sacks in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Bolton's nine tackles were his lowest total on the season, but he managed to get to Matt Ryan twice in the loss. The second-year pro is off to a great start statistically, having already compiled 29 tackles (19 solo), two TFL's and two sacks. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 4 against the Buccaneers.