Mahomes is dealing with an illness but won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mahomes is battling the flu. Given that Mahomes didn't appear on the Chiefs' Week 8 injury report, he most likely picked up the illness at some point after Friday's practice, though Rapoport notes that the signal-caller is feeling better Sunday than he did Saturday. The Chiefs didn't sign another quarterback to the 53-man roster or elevate one from the practice squad, so Mahomes remains on track to start the Week 8 contest while Blaine Gabbert fills his usual backup role. Fantasy managers in season-long leagues can still probably feel comfortable including Mahomes in lineups even if he's less than 100 percent healthy, but the two-time league MVP may be less appealing of an option in DFS contests.