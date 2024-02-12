Mahomes completed 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 25-22 win over the 49ers. He added nine rushes for 66 yards.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl Championships while also taking home his third Super Bowl MVP award. He led two clutch drives to close the game, first leading an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ended in a field goal to tie the game at the conclusion of regulation. During that possession, he completed five of seven passes for 58 yards. His next time on the field came with the Chiefs down three in overtime, and Mahomes orchestrated another lengthy drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman for a walk-off victory. The Kansas City defense was the key to the team's improbable postseason run, but Mahomes showed up in the biggest moments of the Super Bowl to lead an impressive comeback victory.