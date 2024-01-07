Mahomes (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Chargers in a "coaching decision."

The Chiefs officially listed Mahomes as doubtful for the regular-season finale upon the release of Friday's injury report, which came after Andy Reid said earlier in the week that the star quarterback would be rested in Week 18. Though Mahomes was listed with an ankle injury, the Chiefs' latest update indicates that the two-time NFL MVP isn't dealing with a health concern. Kansas City is locked in as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs, so it comes as little surprise that Mahomes won't suit up Sunday. Blaine Gabbert will make his first start of the season Week 18, while practice-squad call-up Chris Oladokun serves as his backup. Mahomes will return to action in the wild-card round of the playoffs against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.