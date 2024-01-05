Mahomes (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers after practicing fully this week.

Per Alyssa Merritt of the Chiefs' official site, earlier this week the team relayed that Mahomes would be rested this weekend, given that Kansas City is locked in as the AFC's No. 3 playoff seed. In his place, Blaine Gabbert will draw the start versus Los Angeles, with Mahomes presumably destined to be among Kansas City's Week 18 inactives.