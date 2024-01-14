Mahomes completed 23 of 41 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Dolphins. He added two rushes for 41 yards.

Mahomes had a mediocre stat line, which was held back by the Chiefs' struggles in the end zone. Of six trips inside the 20, Kansas City scored a touchdown only twice, with the first coming on an 11-yard completion to Rashee Rice. Mahomes was also only moderately efficient as a passer, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Nevertheless, he kept the offense moving throughout the game in difficult wintry conditions and completed six passes of at least 20 yards -- his highest mark since Week 7. The Chiefs will roll into the divisional round, though it is currently unclear who the team will face or where the game will be played.