Seals-Jones was carted off the practice field Monday with an apparent right leg injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a one-year contract in the offseason, Seals-Jones is hoping to replace Blake Bell (Cowboys) as the No. 2 tight end in Kansas City. His main competition, Deon Yelder, has been dealing with a groin strain, so the Chiefs likely will sign a tight end at some point this week.