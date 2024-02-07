The Chiefs activated Moore (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After designating Moore for return from IR on Jan. 17, the Chiefs had until this Wednesday to get him back on the active roster, or his season thus would be over. Now that the transaction has been made, he has a chance for his first game action since Week 15 in Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers this Sunday, but he likely will need to be more this week than the limited participant that he was on all three of Kansas City's practice reports last week. Wednesday's upcoming injury report will reveal whether not not Moore is that much closer to being available to the offense again.