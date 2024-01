Moore (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Moore last played Week 15 and was designated Jan. 17 for a return from injured reserve. The Chiefs will need to activate him from IR by Feb. 7 to have him eligible for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, but even if that happens Moore might not have much of a role. He played just 35 and 25 percent of snaps in his final two games before landing on IR, and he hasn't seen more than three targets in a game since Week 6.