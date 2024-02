Moore (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

On the day in which the Chiefs activated him from injured reserve, Moore handled every on-field rep after being contained to three limited listings during the first week of Super Bowl LVIII prep. It remains to be seen how much the team incorporates him into the offense Sunday against the 49ers, but in three of five games before sustaining a swollen knee Week 15, he logged at least a 49 percent snap share.