Moore (knee) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable after the first week of prep for Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers.

The Chiefs placed Moore on injured reserve after Week 15 due to a swollen knee, which so far has sidelined him for six consecutive contests. Because the team designated him for return from IR on Jan. 17, a decision to activate him will need to take place by next Wednesday, and there's no telling if he's done enough to get back on the active roster after being listed as limited on all three practice reports this week. If he does, Moore should retain a small role in a Kansas City receiving corps with modest options behind No. 1 Rashee Rice on Sunday, Feb. 11.