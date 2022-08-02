Blake was waived by Arizona on Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
After signing a contract with the Cardinals in May, Blake was let go by the team following Marquise Brown's return from the non-football injury list, as well as the recent acquisition of offensive lineman Rashaad Coward. Blake spent his first three NFL seasons in Atlanta, where he totaled 28 receptions and 257 yards across 41 games. The fourth-year pro now will wait for another opportunity ahead of the upcoming season.
