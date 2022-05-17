Blake signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Blake will get a look with the Cardinals after spending the previous three seasons in Atlanta. The Northern Illinois product played in 16 games in each of the last two seasons but only amassed 17 receptions on 28 targets for 166 yards.
