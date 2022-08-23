The Steelers waived Blake on Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Blake was let go by the Cardinals at the beginning of August and eventually latched on with Pittsburgh. However, he once again finds himself as a free agent. The undrafted wideout out of Northern Illinois spent his first three seasons in the NFL with Arizona, but he registered a career-low four receptions for 25 yards across 102 offensive snaps over 16 games last season.
