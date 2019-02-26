Christian Hackenberg: Benched in AAF
Hackenberg has been benched in favor of Zach Mettenberger after making three starts for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football, Dylan Rubino of AAF.com reports.
Hackenberg hoped a change in throwing mechanics would help salvage his football career, but his work with a quarterbacks coach hasn't fixed an inability to read defenses and stay calm under pressure. The Jets' 2016 second-round pick went 0-3 as a starter for Memphis, completing 51.6 percent of his passes for 4.5 yards per attempt, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Mettenberger threw for two touchdowns after he replaced Hackenberg in the second half of Saturday's 21-17 loss to the Orlando Apollos. It's hard to imagine Hackenberg drawing any attention from the NFL in 2019.
