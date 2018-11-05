Christian Hackenberg: Released from Bengals' practice squad
Hackenberg was released from the Bengal's practice squad Monday.
Hackenberg joined Cincinnati's practice squad during the beginning of the 2018 regular season, but was ultimately unable to stick with the unit. The 2016 second-round pick will look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Christian Hackenberg: Joins Bengals' practice squad•
-
Christian Hackenberg: Waived by Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' Christian Hackenberg: Inks deal with defending champs•
-
Christian Hackenberg: Let go by Oakland•
-
Raiders' Christian Hackenberg: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Jets' Christian Hackenberg: May be released in offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.