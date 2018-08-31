Hackenberg was let go by the Eagles on Friday, Matt Lombardo of the New Jersey Star-Ledger reports.

Even with Carson Wentz (knee) and Nick Foles struggling through injuries all preseason, Hackenberg was unable to carve out a backup position. The 2016 second-rounder moves on from his third team of the offseason after being traded by the Jets and cut by the Raiders. Hackenberg will be an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.

