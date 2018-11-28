Hackenberg was among the quarterbacks selected in Tuesday's Alliance of Amercian Football draft, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Hackenberg was released from the Bengals' practice squad in early November, but he's found a new home in the newly-formed league. He was selected in the second round of Tuesday's quarterback draft and will be slated to compete with the likes of Troy Cook, Zach Mettenberger and Brandon Silvers. Should he win the starting job, Hackenberg could get an opportunity to prove to NFL scouts that he's worthy of a roster spot come 2019.