Hackenberg recently explained that his throwing mechanics are improving thanks to coaching from his AAF quarterbacks coach, John Luciew of PennLive.com reports.

The 2016 second-round pariah has been given plenty of chances in the NFL thus far, but Hackenberg's failure to stick with any team has left many questioning why he was worthy of such high draft capital to begin with. Having spent the last few months with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football league, Hackenberg reportedly discovered a mechanical flaw in his throwing motion that was affecting the quarterback's accuracy. It'll be interesting to see if any NFL teams come calling this offseason to learn if the Penn State product has indeed turned a corner in his development.