Dulin, who tore his ACL during training camp last season, still doesn't have a timetable for his return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Dulin is feeling good and doing work on the field, according to Boyd, which at least notes that progress in his recovery is being made. The 26-year-old probably would have operated as the team's No. 4 wideout and possibly return man had he been healthy in 2023, and he'll likely be competing for the same roles in 2024, once he is healthy enough to do so.