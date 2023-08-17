Dulin suffered a torn ACL during Wednesday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dulin is thus presumably headed for IR, with an injury that Schefter notes is season-ending. In 12 games for the Colts last season, Dulin caught 15 passes for 207 yards and a TD, and his extended absence will represent a hit to the depth of an Indy wideout corps that is led by Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie and Josh Downs.