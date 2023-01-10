Dulin was not targeted in the passing game while playing 14 snaps on offense during Sunday's 32-31 defeat to the Texans.

He had missed the prior game after a concussion, but he was able to play in the season finale. Dulin's season got off to a strong start as it looked like he was set to become the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, but he then hurt his foot. He had 12 receptions for 168 yards on 18 targets and was outplaying Parris Campbell. Dulin then missed four games due to a foot injury and was barely a factor when he returned. He had just three receptions for 39 yards on four targets over his final six games. Before the injury, it looked like he was a player on the rise, but his late-season fade will put his spot on the depth chart in doubt for 2023, with Indy likely to revamp a putrid offense.