Dulin was carted off the field in Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, ESPN 107.5 Indianapolis reports.
Dulin worked with the second-team offense in the first preseason game (one reception for seven yards) as he tries to win a role as the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver. He's a key special teams player, so hopefully this injury is minor.
