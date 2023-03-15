Dulin agreed to a two-year, $9.2 million contract to remain with the Colts, Indianapolis Fox 59 reports.

Dulin's 2022 season got off to a strong start as it looked like he was set to become the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, but he then hurt his foot. He had 12 receptions for 168 yards on 18 targets in his first five games. Dulin then missed four games due to a foot injury and was barely a factor when he returned. He had just three receptions for 39 yards on four targets over his final six games. Before the injury, it looked like he was a player on the rise, but his late-season fade puts his role for 2023 in question. Still, this contract extension shows the Colts still believe in his upside and a new head coach and quarterback can't but help improve his outlook.