Dulin had one reception for seven yards on his lone target in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Dulin worked with the second-team offense as he tries to win a role as the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver. Dulin's 2022 season got off to a strong start and he appeared to be gaining traction as the Colts' No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, but then he hurt his foot. He had 12 receptions for 168 yards on 18 targets over his first five games, but after missing the next four games with the injury, he was limited to just three receptions for 39 yards in six games. Dulin has been an impact player on special teams, so he should find a spot on the roster in any scenario.