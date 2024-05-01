Dulin, who tore his ACL during training camp last season, said Wednesday that he still doesn't have a timetable for his return to full football activities, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Dulin is feeling good and doing work on the field, which at least notes that he's making progress on some level in his recovery from knee surgery. The 26-year-old probably would have operated as the team's No. 4 wideout had he been healthy in 2023, and he'll likely be competing for the same role in 2024 once he's back to 100 percent.