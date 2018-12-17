Leonard had 11 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.

Leonard added two pass breakups and a tackle for loss as he continues to lead the league with 146 combined tackles. The rookie second-round pick also has seven sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games. The 23-year-old will remain a top-tier IDP option Week 16 against the Giants.

