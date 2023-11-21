The Colts waived Leonard on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Leonard's playing time has wavered from week to week all season, but he has tallied at least seven tackles in five straight games and currently sits at 65 stops through nine outings. While he suffered through an injury-plagued 2022, when he made just three appearances, he opened his career with 120-plus tackles in four consecutive campaigns. Expect a number of teams to put in claims for Leonard, though one sticking point may be the $6.1 million that he's owed for the rest of the year on his current contract, per Field Yates of ESPN.