Leonard said he wishes to sign with a new team and play during the 2024 NFL season, but that he'd be at peace with calling it a career if no opportunity presents itself, Kyle Smeldy of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Leonard, a three-time All-Pro, posted 88 tackles in 14 regular-season games split between the Colts and Eagles in 2023, his comeback after a 2022 campaign plagued by injuries. Though he's remained a free agent throughout league OTAs and mandatory minicamps, Leonard said he's staying in shape and waiting for an opportunity to sign, but left open the possibility of retirement. "If it happens, it happens," Leonard said. "If it don't, it don't. I think throughout my career I've had a great career, even if I do step away from it."