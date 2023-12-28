Leonard recorded seven tackles (five solo), including one sack, in Monday's 33-25 win against the Giants.

Leonard logged his highest snap count (51) since joining the Eagles on Dec. 4, and he registered his first sack of the campaign when he brought down Tommy DeVito in the second quarter. Leonard appears to be settling in with Philadelphia, playing on 86 percent of the team's defensive snaps Monday after logging just 18 and 47 percent, respectively, in his first two contests with the club. The veteran linebacker could thus re-emerge as an IDP asset over the final two weeks of the regular season -- he was doing fairly well before being cut by the Colts in late November, averaging 7.2 stops over nine games.