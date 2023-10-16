Leonard had seven total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Leonard had a strong performance after missing a game with a groin injury. He also played on 51 of the defense's 62 snaps, a noticeable increase after he saw fewer snaps in Week 3 and Week 4 as the Colts eased him back after injury. Leonard appeared in only three games in 2022 due to a pair of surgeries on his neck and back. He also missed time in the preseason due to a concussion. It looks like Leonard may be back to full strength.