Leonard retired from the NFL on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old linebacker has officially called it a career following seven seasons in the NFL . Leonard, a second-round pick out of South Carolina State, earned the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year award and received first-team All-Pro honors in three of his first four years. From 2018 to 2021, he tallied 538 total tackles, including 15.0 sacks, 30 passes defended and 17 forced fumbles across 58 regular-season contests. Although Leonard last played for the Eagles in 2023, he's retiring as a Colt, as the team announced Wednesday.