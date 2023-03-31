The Colts are slated to sign Evans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Evans, who worked out for Indianapolis early Friday morning, has since reportedly received a contract to suit up for the team in 2023. The 24-year-old running back is heading into his fourth year in the NFL and is now in line to play for his third different team following his two-season tenure with the Titans and a one-year stint in Chicago. Evans will presumably compete for a roster spot with Deon Jackson, Jake Funk and Aaron Shampklin behind top backfield options Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss.