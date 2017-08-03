Colts' David Parry: Sidelined by unknown ailment
Parry (undisclosed) has missed the past two practices, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Parry is in the midst of a tough battle with Johnathan Hankins and Al Woods for the starting nose tackle position. It is believed that Grover Stewart has capability as a tackle as well, so unless Parry is able to get healthy and prove himself in a preseason contest, it'll be a stretch to make the team.
