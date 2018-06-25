Vikings' David Parry: Preparing for backup role
Parry is preparing for a backup role at defensive tackle, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Showing no signs of the ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve last September, Parry has appeared to be a good fit in Mike Zimmer's defense throughout the spring workout program. The veteran's backup status is no inditement of his talent playing behind Linval Joseph and Sheldon Richardson, though. After all, the veteran was a 16-game starter for the Colts in 2015 and 2016. The likely reason Minnesota got him for cheap this spring -- Parry is playing on a one-year, minimum-salary contract in 2018 -- is that the defensive tackle is rehabbing his market value in the wake of a February 2017 arrest that drew Parry a four-game suspension last season. Parry has since satisfied said suspension, and is good to go for the start of the upcoming campaign.
