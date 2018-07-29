Colts' Deon Cain: Making strong impression early in camp

Cain has made a strong impression in the first few days of training camp building on his strong spring minicamp, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports. "(Cain) flashes. He's got a little knack, good against press coverage and then showing ability to make the play downfield like that. A good start for him," said head coach Frank Reich.

Cain has been the breakout star of early training camp with some big plays. He's an underdog entering camp to win a regular role, but playing time at wide receiver after T.Y. Hilton looks like a wide open competition. Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant are the favorites for the No. 2 and No. 3 role, but Cain could easily force his way into the mix. With Andrew Luck looking healthy so far this summer, the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts could have viable fantasy value in most formats.